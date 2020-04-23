Taxpayers can track how Missouri spends its share of federal COVID-19 funding

The state treasurer launched a CARES Act information portal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri taxpayers can see how the state is spending millions of dollars of federal money to combat the coronavirus.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced the creation of a CARES Act information portal Thursday.

According to the information posted on the portal, the state received $1,189,926,508.50 in CARES Act funding on April 15.

“As we begin to assess the newly-released federal guidance on the use of the funding from the CARES Act, we are working to make this process as transparent as possible," Fitzpatrick said in a press release. "My hope is that aggregating this information in one public place will allow Missouri citizens to feel confident that we are working to support our local communities and the state as a whole.”

On April 10, Gov. Mike Parson formed an informal working group, led by Fitzpatrick, to make recommendations for the use of federal funding provided for COVID-19-related costs under the CARES Act, the release said. This advisory body will study and analyze the federal relief available to Missouri, its citizens, and businesses and identify best practices and procedures to apply that relief.

“We established this informal working group to provide recommendations on the best use of federal COVID-19 aid, and it’s important we be as transparent as possible throughout the process,” Parson said. “The CARES Act Funds webpage will give Missourians the opportunity to stay up-to-date on these funds and reassure them that we are working hard to ensure families, communities, and businesses receive the maximum relief available.”

St. Louis and St. Louis County also launched portals Thursday.