The song, "Christmas Tree Farm," plays during the display.

TWINSBURG, Ohio — In my heart is a Christmas tree farm, where the people would come to dance under sparkles and lights.

Apparently, the "Christmas Tree Farm" is no longer just in Taylor Swift's heart, however.

One local Swift fan recently set up a holiday light display centered around Swift's Christmas song, "Christmas Tree Farm," and the video has caught the attention of thousands of people worldwide.

Sarah J. Bailey, a singer/songwriter based in Ohio, posted a video on Friday of her family's light display, proudly accompanied by the Swift song, and wrote that in addition to happily playing the song, her family would be accepting food donations to benefit a local food bank.

"This year, we got to add my girl, my favorite artist of all time, TAYLOR SWIFT (@taylorswift ) - “Christmas Tree Farm”!!! Don’t forget, we also have a food drop box (covid safe) for donations to the local food bank, AND you can submit your letters to Santa 🎅 (and he sends a personalized letter back!)" Bailey wrote on Instagram. "This year has been tough, but this is something that we can all enjoy safely from the comfort of our cars, or the sidewalk for an up close experience! I hope this brings you as much joy as it does us in this crazy 2020. Merry Christmas and HAPPY HOLIDAYS."

Well, the eye-catching display clearly caught some eyes because Swift messaged Bailey to let her know how much she loved the display.

"Sarah, I loved your family's Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using Christmas Tree Farm to create such a fun spectacle. I really love how you've chosen to give back by mentioning you local food bank," Swift wrote in an Instagram message to Bailey. " I've made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays! Love, Taylor."

OMFG IM FREAKING OUT TAYLOR SWIFT MESSAGED ME OMG OMG OMG 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hAMr9Brgsm — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) December 8, 2020

The food bank mentioned, Our Community Hunger Center, is located in Twinsburg. Bailey thanked Swift for her generosity and thanked her for being an amazing person.