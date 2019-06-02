WASHINGTON — You may have recognized a familiar face in the crowd at Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

Taylorville Fire Chief Mike Crews was one of the special guests in the chamber. He was hailed as a hero for likely saving countless lives when a massive tornado tore through Central Illinois back in December 2018.

The "State of Taylorville" all depends on where you are. Around town, you can find men like Josh Hawthorne, working to rebuild his home.

"My grandma had it built, it was all property that she grew up on, I grew up on," Hawthorne said.

If you drive one block down, it looks almost identical to the last time 5 On Your Side visited the town of 11,000.

Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) was so impressed, he invited Chief Crews to Washington D.C. as a special guest for the State of the Union. Davis has lauded a lot of praise for Crew's department for saving lives.

"We hit the gold standard for a response like that. We had a lot of rescues we had to accomplish rapidly with our firefighters and police officers, as you might imagine," said Chief Crews.

Crews said they also made the decision to sound the tornado sirens twice during the storm.

First, when the storm arrived.

Second, to make sure everyone stayed indoors for the duration.

"That gets a little tricky because we didn’t people to think it was all clear, but I think our thought at the time was, given the conditions outside at the time, obviously it was far from over at the time," Crews said.

It wasn't all pomp and circumstance for the Chief. He's using this trip to convince lawmakers that they need to adjust how they distribute federal disaster relief.

"Because those numbers are so large, we had to reach, at the state level, at least $19 million. We just didn’t have that kind of damage. And because of that, the formulas prevent us from getting FEMA declarations," Crews said.

Josh said assistance like that could really help speed up the recovery.

"I mean we’ve got through two 40 yard dumpsters already and we still have more to go," said Hawthorne.

He hopes one day, they can say with certainty, the "State of Taylorville is strong."

Chief Crews said the next big hurdle Taylorville has to overcome is making sure those who didn’t have insurance can still rebuild their homes.

They’re currently looking for different state and federal grants that can help them do just that.