ST. LOUIS — A Soldan High School teacher was pistol-whipped and robbed Tuesday morning after parking his car near the school.

Police said the teacher parked his car across the street from the school when he was attacked. After the incident, he reported it to the school security officer and police were called.

The parking lot is not owned by the school but is regularly used by staff members because of how close it is to the school.

The school district is cooperating with an ongoing police investigation. Police and school security plan to increase patrols in the area.

