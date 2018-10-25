ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a teacher was carjacked outside of a north county middle school Thursday morning.

Police responded to Ritenour Middle School in the 2500 block of Marshall Avenue around 6:50 a.m. where a woman was approached by two men who demanded she give them her vehicle, wallet and cell phone. The teacher told the suspects 'no' and then they pointed a gun in her face and pulled her out of her car. She received scratches.

No students were at the school at the time of the carjacking.

The suspects got away with her white Toyota RAV4.

Letter sent to families

Dear Ritenour Middle School Families,

We wanted to share some important information regarding an incident this morning at our school.

This morning just before 7 a.m., as a teacher arrived to school, she was approached in the parking lot by two men who demanded her belongings and car. Thankfully, she is safe and did not suffer any physical injuries in the altercation. The campus is safe and there is no additional threat to students or staff at this time.

St. Ann Police are investigating the incident and searching for two male suspects. At this time, they have not recovered the car or her belongings.

Our district is working closely with St. Ann and St. John police to increase patrols in the area, especially before school hours. There will be increased police presence on and around campus today.

We have counselors available if you would like additional support. We will keep you updated as we receive any additional information about the incident today.

Thank you,

Brian Rich

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK