ST. LOUIS – A teacher who was carjacked in north St. Louis County earlier this week will soon have her car back.

St. Ann police recovered the carjacked vehicle Thursday night in the City of St. Louis. It was found through a tip to law enforcement from a citizen who recognized it from media reports, according to St. Ann police.

Detectives are currently processing the vehicle for DNA and fingerprints. The suspects are still on the loose.

The suspects approached a Spanish teacher outside Ritenour Middle School Thursday morning and demanded her white Toyota RAV4. They pointed a gun in her face and pulled her out of her vehicle. The incident prompted more police at the school Friday morning.

