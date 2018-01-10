Have lawnmower, will travel.

That's what Rodney Smith Jr. has been doing for the past two years. But it's the message he is sending to our kids that's growing like weeds.

It all started with an act of kindness.

"Back 2015 I came across an elderly man mowing his lawn," Smith said. "It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him out."

That event sent Rodney on a mission, mowing free lawns for the elderly, single moms and veterans.

Now, Rodney is hoping his act of kindness helps grow into something bigger, with kids all over the country getting outside and helping their community.

"Our 50 yards challenge is a challenge we have issued to kids nationwide and even worldwide to mow 50 free lawns," Smith said.

"Once they stay busy doing something positive they will stay away from the negative."

If you or someone you know would like to volunteer their time, click here to find more information on Raising Men Lawn Care.

