O'FALLON, Ill. — A local tech company is targeting veterans, active duty military members and their families for a free coding class that will begin on November 5.

LaunchCode said it is looking to train students who have already mastered soft skills such as leadership and other intangibles. For this reason, they are looking to tap into the military community for new students. Instructors said teaching coding and other technical skills is the easy part of the course.

The tech company said students do not need any prior technical skills to sign up. The 20-week course will teach students everything they need to know for an entry-level technical job according to instructors.

“Everyone has the ability to code,” Nick Rafferty, LaunchCode said. “It’s just getting past the initial intimidation. This class really provides this outlet for them to get past that and find it just comes down to problem solving.”

The class meets twice a week for three hours at American Legion Post 137 in O’Fallon, Illinois, near Scott Air Force Base.

Offering this free class also allows more students to learn these valuable skills.

“Taking away the barriers of financial constraints really brings in an interesting population,” said Eshe Hawash of LaunchCode. “I’m just excited to see people ge through the class and change their lives."

Registration ends on October 22. The class begins on November 5.

Click here to register.

© 2018 KSDK