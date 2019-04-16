ST. LOUIS – Sad news if you were hoping to go to Ted Drewes on Chippewa Tuesday or Wednesday…

The location is closed due to a waterline emergency.

‘We are doing the best we can to move operations to our other location at 4224 S Grand for this evening and tomorrow. Once again, sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we work through this crisis. Our number at that location is 314-352-7376. Hope to see you down on Grand!’ Ted Drewes Inc. shared on Facebook.

The 4224 S. Grand Boulevard is still open.

