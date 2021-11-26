x
Christmas tree lot at Ted Drewes is now open

The Drewes family travels to their tree farm in Nova Scotia every year to handpick trees to bring back to St. Louis.
A worker unloads a Christmas tree from a truck at Ted Drewes Christmas Tree lot in St. Louis on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Drewes will begin sales of the trees on November 26, with expected supply to be down by 40 percent. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — Every year like clockwork, you can spot certain sure signs that Christmas is on its way to St. Louis. The Planetarium gets its giant Christmas bow. Steinberg Skating Rink opens for business. Jellystone Park in Eureka transforms into Santa's Magical Kingdom.

Here's another sign of the season as old as many of us can remember: Christmas trees at Ted Drewes.

The frozen custard shop has been selling trees every Christmas season for more than 50 years. The tradition is back again this year. The tree lot opened up shop at 8 a.m. on Black Friday at the Ted Drewes location on 6726 Chippewa St.

Today is the day… 🎄

According to the Ted Drewes website, either Ted Drewes Jr. or his son-in-law Travis will travel every year to their tree farm in Nova Scotia, Canada. There, they personally select the best Canadian Balsam Fir trees to bring back to St. Louis

“We have people buy their trees from us year after year, and they don’t even know we sell frozen custard!” Drewes was quoted as saying on the website.

Those hoping to snag a tree should get a move on; the business says it has fewer trees this year and is expecting to sell out faster than usual. And if you're looking for something to decorate your tree, the business' online gift shop is selling Ted Drewes-themed Christmas ornaments.

