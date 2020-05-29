Ted Drewes to open new gift shop on June 2, custard stand now open for business as well

A local icon is about to be serving up some classic St. Louis merchandise to go with that famous frozen custard

ST. LOUIS — It's officially frozen custard season in St. Louis, guys and gals.

On Friday, St. Louis icon Ted Drewes announced it would be opening its new gift shop on June 2. The gift shop will be across the parking lot from the iconic frozen custard location on Chippewa.

Ted Drewes said people will be able to buy classic merchandise with more fun surprises in store in the future.

The iconic St. Louis custard shop has been selling items for fans online including shirts, hats and yes, even masks.

The new Ted Drewes gift shop will be open Tuesday - Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.