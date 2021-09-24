Teen arrested after carjacking woman in Fairview Heights

The woman was sitting in traffic at North Illinois and Frank Scott Parkway when she was pulled from her car

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. —

A teen was arrested after stealing a family member's vehicle and then minutes later forcing a woman out of her car in Fairview Heights Thursday evening, police say.

Around 5 p.m. officers were responding to a report of a stolen car in the 400 block of Anita Drive. Before they could arrive at that call they were alerted to a carjacking that had just occurred at North Illinois and Frank Scott Parkway.

The carjacking victim told police she had been stopped in traffic near the intersection when the driver of the vehicle behind her got out and forced her out of her car. She suffered minor injuries that did not require treatment.

Officers from a nearby department soon located the carjacked vehicle traveling west on St. Clair Avenue. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it struck the center median and came to a stop. A 17-year-old was taken into custody. There were no injuries in the accident.

Investigators say the teen stole a vehicle from a family member on Anita Drive and then abandoned it a short time later before stealing the second car. The Fairview Heights Police Department and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

The suspect is in custody at the St. Clair County Detention Center while the St. Clair County State's Attorney reviews the case. Investigators say the investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/

The Crime Victim Center is a St. Louis-based organization that works to empower victims by offering resources, counseling, advocacy and referrals throughout the greater St. Louis area.