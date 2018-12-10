ST. ANN, Mo. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy stole a vehicle with three children inside and lead police on a chase before crashing in St. Ann.

Officials said the boy stole the car after a woman, who is a real estate agent, got out of the car to check on a house in the 4200 block of Wright Street.

The suspect dropped the children off at Mary Ridge Park before leading police on a chase and crashing into a pickup truck and a bus at St. Charles Rock Road and Woodson Road.

A man and 7-year-old boy were in the pickup truck and were injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown. No one on the bus was injured.

Police said all three children were under 3 years old and the youngest was an infant. All three children were not hurt in the incident.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to an area hospital with severe injuries.

© 2018 KSDK