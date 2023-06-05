Teen dies after crash in Franklin County Saturday night

The teen was airlifted by ARCH Medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, where he died Sunday afternoon.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A teenage boy from Union died on Sunday afternoon after a crash in rural Franklin County Saturday night.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened at about 11:45 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy from Union was driving a Dodge Dakota on Liberty School Road when the truck went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The teen was airlifted by ARCH Medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

He died at the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The boy's name was not released because he is under the age of 18.

This is a developing story. 5 on Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.