16-year-old dies in Jefferson County crash

The girl has not been identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A teenage girl has died after a crash in Jefferson County Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. along northbound Highway B near Reynolds Creek Road.

According to a crash report, a Pontiac G6 was traveling north on Highway B when the driver, a 16-year-old girl from Hillsboro, lost control and traveled into the southbound lanes. The Pontiac struck the front of a Ford F-250.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.