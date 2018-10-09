SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — One of the teenagers found shot in north St. Louis County has died from his injuries.

Melvon Smith, 19, passed away Monday, police confirmed. The case is now classified as a homicide investigation. Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

On Sunday evening, officers responded to the 1200 block of Walker Avenue for a shooting at about 6:45 p.m. The arrived to find Smith in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. A 17-year-old was found in another yard nearby suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both were transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment. As of Monday, the 17-year-old was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-8477.

