Teen grazed by bullet while sitting on front porch in north St. Louis late Tuesday night

The bullet grazed the teen's head and he received treatment at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old is recovering after a bullet grazed his head in a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Bessie Ave, which is in the Penrose neighborhood, around 11 p.m.

There were four kids, aged between 12 and 17, sitting in front of a home when a group of men started shooting. The only person struck was a 17-year-old boy. He was grazed by a bullet in his head.

Police are still looking for the suspects. They left the scene of the shooting in a dark-colored SUV.