FLORISSANT, Mo. — Firefighters said a boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the boy ran out onto the 1200 block of Graham Road and was hit by a car at around 1:45. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Firefighters said they thought the boy was 16 or 17, but they did not know his exact age.

