ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting over the weekend.

According to a police report, a 15-year-old boy was found with a graze wound in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened in the 800 block of Biddle Place around 8:30 p.m. Police said the boy was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

MORE STORIES

RELATED: 2 houses destroyed in overnight fire in Cahokia

RELATED: 4-year-old shot, injured in Ferguson, police investigating