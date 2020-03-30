ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting over the weekend.
According to a police report, a 15-year-old boy was found with a graze wound in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood Sunday night.
It happened in the 800 block of Biddle Place around 8:30 p.m. Police said the boy was conscious and breathing when they arrived.
No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
