LEBANON, Missouri — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a teenager died Saturday afternoon following a single-car accident near Lebanon, Missouri.

According to the MSHP, a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, with four teenagers inside, was traveling on Rockwell Drive, north of Evanston Drive in Laclede County, when the driver went off the right side of the roadway. The car then overturned and struck a tree.



A male victim, aged 16, was killed. He has not been identified, but his family has been notified.



Two of the three teens in the car, including the driver, Ava Grantham, 17, were seriously injured. The fourth teen had just minor injuries.

