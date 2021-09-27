17-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Jefferson County crash

The teen hasn't been identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl was killed, and four others were seriously injured in a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 1:46 a.m. along Carol Park Road near Woodland Drive in House Springs.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Ford Fusion traveled partially off the side of the road and began sliding. The car crashed into a tree and utility pole.

One of the passengers, a 17-year-old girl from Cedar Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Three other passengers, a 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, also suffered serious injuries.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt but none of the passengers were wearing one, according to the crash report.