15-year-old girl killed, 5 teens injured in Metro East crash

A Barnhart girl was thrown from the car and died at the scene

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old Barnhart girl was killed and five teens from St. Louis were seriously injured in a rollover crash overnight in East St. Louis.

The crash happened at 12:55 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 55/70 eastbound at milepost 1.6, Illinois State Police said.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2015 Infiniti Q40 with five passengers: a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and three 15-year-old girls.

He lost control for unknown reasons and drove through the left shoulder guardrail, overturned and rolled into the westbound lanes.

One girl was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

The other five occupants were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 and the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) are investigating the crash.