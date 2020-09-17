16-year-old driver killed in head-on crash in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Francois County.
The teen was in a Toyota Corolla with another 16-year-old boy riding as a passenger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
They were driving west on Route 8 when the car in front of them slowed down to make a left onto Harmon Road. The highway patrol said the teen swerved to the left to avoid crashing into the back of the car in front of him. He clipped the back left side of the car and then drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
The teen hit the Dodge Ram 1500 head-on.
The 16-year-old boy died at the scene. His name has not been released. The 16-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries. The two people inside the pickup truck had minor and moderate injuries.