COLLINSVILLE, Ill — A 14-year-old girl died after what officials said was a ‘mishap’ with a utility vehicle being driven off-road in rural Collinsville, Illinois on Monday.

According to the Madison County coroner, 14-year-old Alexis N. Dimarco, was the front seat passenger in a 2019 Polaris Ranger that was being operated on a levee near the 2000 block of North Bluff Road.

The UTV slid and overturned onto its passenger side. Dimarco and the juvenile that was driving were both ejected. Dimarco was pinned under the UTV. The two were transported to area hospitals. Dimarco died from her injuries at the hospital. Officials said she was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Two other juveniles were in the rear seat and were not injured.

