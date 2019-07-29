HILLSBORO, Ill. — A 17-year-old who went missing Friday night was found safe Monday night and reunited with his family.

Original story below:

Police are looking for a 17-year-old who hasn't been seen since leaving work Friday night.

Police said Vito N. Corsere was last seen leaving his job at Gianni's Pizza in Hillsboro, Illinois, at around 10 p.m. Police said his last call was to a cab company to get a ride home from work, but the company was closed.

Corsere was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and black workboots. He is about 5-foot-10 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsboro, Illinois, Police Department at 217-532-6120.