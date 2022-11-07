Teen from O'Fallon, Missouri killed in boating accident at Table Rock Lake

Another swimmer, a 16-year-old boy from Ballwin, also suffered minor injuries.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old girl from O'Fallon, Missouri has died after being struck by a boat while swimming in Table Rock Lake Sunday.

According to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, another swimmer, a 16-year-old boy from Ballwin, also suffered minor injuries.

The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the report, when the driver of the boat, a 62-year-old man also from O'Fallon, Missouri, struck the teens and then struck a rocky bluff.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

It is unknown if the driver of the boat had any connection to either of the swimmers.

Other details surrounding the crash were not released.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated when it is confirmed.