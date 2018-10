ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a 19-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis’ Benton Park West neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Minnesota Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

The victim told police she approached a silver Honda Civic parked behind her home and when she did, the suspect leaned out the driver’s side window with a gun and demanded her money.

The victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. She was not injured.

