He was robbed, shot and left for dead in the middle of a busy road in Ferguson.

Kaywnn Humphries, is paralyzed and terrified of the gunmen who haven't been caught yet. Humphries, 18, was Shot on Aug. 16 at West Florissant and High Mont around 10 p.m. He was waiting at the bus stop.

The robbers got away with his wallet and left Humpries paralyzed from the waist down. He prays he will be able to walk again.

His mother, Keisha Porter, stopped working to care for her son. He now needs help getting into their apartment, taking medication and other daily activities he used to do on his own.

If you would like to donate to his Go Fund Me page to help his single mother care for her paralyzed son, click here.

