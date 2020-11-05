x
Teen shot in south St. Louis Sunday night

The victim's exact age was not provided, but police said he was conscious and breathing while he was being treated
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot in the shoulder and injured just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they were called to the intersection of South Spring and Itaska, less than a mile from St. Mary's High School in south St. Louis's Dutchtown neighborhood. When they arrived, they found the teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim's exact age was not provided, but police said he was conscious and breathing while he was being treated.

Police did not have any information on a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.