Teen shot during drive-by in St. Louis

The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. along the edge of the Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot during a drive-by Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a teenager was shot in his arm near the intersection of N. Taylor Avenue and Maffitt Avenue, which is along the edge of the Greater Ville neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m.

The shots came from a blue sedan, according to the police report. The teenager was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

No further information has been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Around 2:10 p.m., a juvenile victim responded to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. A spokesperson from the police department did not have an exact age or any further information on the incident.

So far in 2020, 60 children - ages 17 and under - have been shot in the City of St. Louis. Twelve of those shootings were fatal.