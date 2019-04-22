DELLWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a teen was found dead inside a Dellwood home Sunday night.

North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of Cargill Drive around 9:55 p.m. where a 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound inside the home.

The other people in the home were not injured, police said.

The teen was transported to a hospital where he died. Witnesses told police a silver sedan was seen speeding from the scene of the shooting, but they do not know the identity of the person in the car.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information relative to this case who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000 should call 1-866-371-8477.