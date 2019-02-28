St. Louis teens will have a new place to explore their creative side when the Teen Tech Center opens at Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club.

This would make the 25th center which is a partnership between Best Buy and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

This isn’t just an average computer lab, students will have the ability to learn coding, 3D printing, fly drones and even make and produce music with Grammy Award-Winning songwriter/producer Alonzo Lee.

The center will help more than 300 teens each year.

Many students haven’t had the exposure to extracurricular activities that they will be provided so organizers want to make sure students have a wide range of activities to find something they love.

The grand opening will be at Herbert Hoover which is located at 2901 N. Grand Avenue in St. Louis.

The festivities will last from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Famous faces from around St. Louis will be in attendance. Light drinks and refreshments will be served as well.