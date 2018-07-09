ST. CHARLES CO., Mo. – A 17-year-old student at Fort Zumwalt East High School was arrested for making a terroristic threat earlier this week.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Parker Zollner posted a message on his Snapchat on Wednesday which said, “Jokes on y’all, today was school shooters eve he is bringing a mac tomorrow,” on Thursday he posted, “Told y’all he was bringing a Mac today.”

The Snapchats were sent on the day of and the day after another terrorist threat involving a gun being brought to school occurred. Over 400 students at Fort Zumwalt East High School were signed out from school because of the treats.

The school received approximately 200 phone calls from concerned parents and students. A large police presence was established at the high school. Zollner was identified as the suspect because his picture was seen on his postings, according to police.

Zollner was arrested at his residence and told officers that he was joking when he made his posts and did not intend to scare or hurt anyone. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges against Zollner for second-degree terrorist threat with a $5,000 bond.

No weapons were located or believed to have been at Fort Zumwalt East High School at any point during the incident.

© 2018 KSDK