SWANSEA, Ill. — A teenage boy had to be flown to St. Louis Children's Hospital after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Swansea, Illinois, Saturday afternoon.

Police in Swansea said the boy was riding his bike across the street near the intersection of North Belt West and Fullerton Road when he was hit. He was rushed to a local hospital before being flown to the trauma center at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The intersection was closed for about two hours while police investigated the crash. Police did not say what the boy's condition was.

