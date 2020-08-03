ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police on Saturday identified a victim of a double shooting that happened in early February in north St. Louis County.

Ruthondrea Chamberlain, 17, and her mother were found shot inside an apartment in the 10200 block of Valley Drive on February 9 around 8:30 a.m.

Chamberlain died at the scene. Her mother, whom police have not identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said Gino Branch shot both women before picking up the shell casings and throwing them in the trash.

Branch, 41, then told two 6-year-old children who were in the home at the time of the shooting to put on their coats and get in his car. Police said Branch drove to Valley Park to toss the gun in a Dumpster before continuing on to a Troy, Illinois, convenience store.

While at the store, he told someone he had just killed two people in north St. Louis County.

Branch is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

According to charging documents, Branch and the mother of the 17-year-old victim were in a relationship,had children together and lived together.

He is being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

