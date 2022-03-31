17-year-old killed in Franklin County crash

The crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. between Union and Beaufort.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy from Union, Missouri, has died after a crash on Highway 50 at Saint Jordans Road Wednesday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the boy lost control of his vehicle and entered into the westbound lane of Highway 50, where the right side of his vehicle was struck by another car.

He was pronounced dead by first responders at 9:43 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman from Gerald, Missouri, suffered serious injuries.