ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers were arrested after police said they crashed a stolen car into a St. Louis County police car in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood Monday afternoon.

A St. Louis County spokeswoman said officers in north St. Louis County spotted a Kia Optima they believed was involved in a shooting in St. Louis earlier in the day. They tried to pull the car over, but it sped off.

County police said they lost sight of the car at around noon near the Dome at America's Center. A short time later, a marked police car searching the area was struck at the intersection of 9th and Carr. The police car was struck on the passenger side.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested before being taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The officer was treated and released for a minor injury.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

