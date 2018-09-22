ST. LOUIS — Friday nights in Soulard are something special.

"It’s one of the neatest historic areas in the St. Louis area,” Bob Marquart said.

That's why he and his friends made Llewelyn’s Pub their first stop when they came into town from Union for the Cardinals game.

Even though he loves it here, he said he's noticing a change

“I'm more concerned than I was five years ago,” he said.

Just a few blocks from Llewelyn’s Thursday night, three teenagers carjacked a man at gunpoint.

Police said they opened doors on either side of his Lexus, ordered him to get out of the car, took his belongings and took off.

The driver wasn't hurt, and police later caught up with the teens and arrested them.

“You definitely kind of open your eyes a little bit and say ‘Wow, that's right where we're at,’” he said

That's not a realization he faces at home.

“We don't worry in union near as much. It's a small town. A nice, beautiful town,” he said.

And Marquart worries the indirect impact the crime could have on St. Louis.

"I think you're going to have people who are more reserved and not come down as much, or if they do come down, they'll just go to the game and go straight home,” he said.

He said he and his friends will be on guard and make sure they’re more aware of their surroundings.

