3 teens escape youth services facility Monday in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County police are searching for three missing teenagers who were reported missing from the Division of Youth Services early Monday morning.

Police told 5 On Your Side the boys ran away from the youth facility located on Bellfontaine Road in north St. Louis County.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the boys had not been found.

According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, the state's Division of Youth Services helps young people in custody become productive citizens by providing individualized, comprehensive, strengths and needs-based services that enable them to reintegrate into their home and community.

