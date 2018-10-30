ST. LOUIS – Two teens are in custody after a retired St. Louis police officer was shot and killed in an attempted robbery near Tower Grove Park Monday morning.

According to St. Louis police, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody and remanded to juvenile courts in connection to Ralph Harper’s death. Police do not release juvenile information unless they’re certified as an adult with warrants issued.

Another teen was taken into custody, but was not involved in the homicide, police say. Julian Mathews, 17, was riding in a stolen Honda Pilot and knew it was stolen. Multiple officers pursued the vehicle and it crashed near 2610 Allen Street. Mathews fled from the vehicle on foot and hid in a dumpster.

During the chase, the pursing officers were in marked police vehicles with lights and sirens operating.

Mathews is charged with one count of second-degree tampering and one-count resisting arrest. His bond was set at $30,000 cash-only.

