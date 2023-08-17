Teens will soon need parents to sign off on visits to St. Charles County libraries

"This policy is to address unaccompanied minors after school hours. We had to do something," Jason Kuhl said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — From the outside, the Kathryn Linnemann library branch in St. Charles is clean, unassuming and of course, quiet.

Inside, that's typically the case as well. But, not always, according to Jason Kuhl, chief executive officer of the St. Charles City-County Library.

"There can be some pushing and shoving. There has been a fighter or two, but that's not common," Kuhl said.

Kuhl said for nearly a decade, increasing noise and horseplay among kids, ranging from 10 to 16 years old, have become ongoing problems, especially at this library.

He said despite library security, the problems have worsened.

"We do give them something to do. We do create a welcoming environment, but I think we've reached that point that it had to become untenable, so we had to do something," Kuhl said.

On Monday, the library board passed a resolution that requires teens to have parental permission or to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they visit libraries.

The policy applies on weekdays from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for kids between the ages of 10 and 16. Parents must sign an online form.

Kuhl said the library is not trying to deter kids from visiting. He said the goal of the policy is to keep the peace at a place that's typically quiet and safe for everyone.

"I haven't really had too many issues with it," a St. Charles County dad said.

The father and his children often go to the Kathyrn Linnemann Library.

"We'll deal with it if we need to. That's fine. I don't mind doing it," the dad added.