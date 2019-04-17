ST. LOUIS — After strong winds whipped part of the roof off the Old Cathedral in downtown St. Louis early Palm Sunday morning, services are set to resume beginning Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

RELATED: Winds damage Old Cathedral, cancel Palm Sunday services

Father Richard Quirk said construction crews have placed a temporary roof on the building which should withstand the next round of storms possible overnight Wednesday. More important, it is safe to resume the remainder of Holy Week services.

Despite some water damage inside the church, the floors have been dried by fans and Father Quirk says none of the paintings were damaged. A few statues were damaged by water and will have to dry before they are able to be restored.

There is no word on when the permanent roof will be completed.

RELATED: Overnight storms cause damage, knock out power to thousands in the area

RELATED: Strong winds damage The Grove's famous sign