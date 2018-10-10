FERGUSON, Mo. — More than a dozen people had been given 24-hours notice before they had to move their entire lives from one place to another.

Park Ridge Apartments in Ferguson sent letters and placed city code ordinances on 14 doors, letting residents know that the apartment has been condemned.

Throughout the week, residents have been moving their lives into a different building within the same complex.

"I have a daughter that's getting ready to deliver next month, and this is kind of putting me in a jam," said Jennifer Water, who has lived in the complex for five years.

The leasing office told 5 On Your Side that it would pay for any moving expenses such as a U-haul truck and will pay to transfer utilities, including electric and cable. But it will not pro-rate anyone's normal rent.

