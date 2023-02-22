'Seize every opportunity that is given to you': Janae Edmondson's future coaches look forward to what's ahead

According to Janae's parents, who appeared in court Monday, she has had five surgeries in the last seven days.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — In the last week, the greater St. Louis area has joined a small town in Tennessee to support Janae Edmondson.

Janae is in a St. Louis area hospital recovering from the amputation of her legs following a horrific crash in downtown St. Louis.

According to Janae's parents, who appeared in court Monday, she has had five surgeries in the last seven days. She’s also asking her parents if she’ll ever walk or drive again.

But a small part of her large village is standing behind her during these tragic times.

“It was just very heartbreaking to know that an opportunity she worked so hard to get to was taken away in the blink of an eye," University of Tennessee Southern Assistant Volleyball Coach Tristyn Lozano said.

Lozano said Janae has always been so much more than just a standout athlete.

“She was very friendly, the girls got along with her very well, they were laughing, and I was like, ‘You’ve known each other for 30 minutes!'" Lozano said.

Lozano has known Edmondson for years and helped recruit her to play volleyball at UT Southern on a scholarship.

“I was really just at a loss for words. I didn’t know what to say and nothing I would’ve said in the moment would’ve made the situation better," Lozano said.

After learning last Saturday’s crash left Edmondson without her legs, Lozano said honoring her scholarship was a given.

“Just because you’re not on there on the court physically contributing, there are other ways you can contribute, and I think she will be a very impactful person to contribute to the team regardless of what that looks like," Lozano said.

One Lake St. Louis man took the news especially hard, too.

“It just really hit my heart.”

First Baptist Church Worship Leader Bill Ursery grew up where Edmondson did, in Smyrna, Tennessee. He felt called to pray for her after this tragedy.

“I wanted to see what we could do to help out with all the financial burden that was going to happen," he said.

But he didn’t stop with prayer. He held a special service with the option for a love offering donated to the Edmondson family.

“I wanted Janae and her family to know there was somebody here, that group up in that town, that had a bond with them, and that she wasn’t alone," he said.

As Edmondson learns what’s changed in her life, her entire village is learning from her.

“What do you think your team and even your school can learn from her strength and her passion and her dedication despite everything that just happened to her?” 5 On Your Side's Elyse Schoenig asked Coach Lozano.

“To not take anything for granted, and to really seize every opportunity that is given to you," Lozano said.

Lozano added the UT Southern team plans to seize every moment on and off the court, something they’re eager to do alongside Janae Edmondson.

Smyrna's head volleyball coach said next week, the school will start selling t-shirts and wristbands.

They've created a Janae Edmondson fund and all of the money will go directly to the family.

For more information, click here.