Tentative agreement reached on how to divide Rams settlement money

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Sports Authority have reached a tentative agreement on how to divide the $519 million from the settlement over the Rams' relocation.

According to a copy of the agreement provided by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' office, the city will get $250 million, the county will get $169 and the Regional Sports Authority will get $70. The city can also get another $30 contingent on the Board of Aldermen using it on a convention center expansion.

The deal still needs to be approved by the full board of the Regional Sports Authority.

The Board of Aldermen will have until June 30 to come up with a plan for the convention center expansion. If they do not, the money will be given to the RSA, which operates The Dome at America's Center.

The RSA sued Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL after Kroenke moved the team to Los Angeles in 2016. St. Louis and St. Louis County joined the lawsuit and are now among the plaintiffs trying to figure out how to split the settlement.

The lawsuit alleged the Rams and owner Stan Kroenke violated the NFL's relocation guidelines and did not operate in good faith with the City of St. Louis when the team was moved to Los Angeles.

Ultimately, Kroenke agreed to a $790 million settlement.

After attorney’s fees, that left $513 million for the plaintiffs. With accrued interest, that sum has grown to $519 million.

Last month, Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the money has been moved to a "flexible, low-risk account at Commerce Bank, in line with other City of St. Louis funds."