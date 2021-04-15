New dashcam video shows deadly officer-involved shooting at Galleria mall in 2019

5 On Your Side obtained video of the shooting of Terry Tillman who was fleeing from police in 2019

ST. LOUIS — Newly released video shows the moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Saint Louis Galleria mall in 2019.

Twenty-three-year-old Terry Tillman was shot and killed by a Richmond Heights officer after fleeing from police while carrying a gun on Aug. 31, 2019. The shooting lead to multiple protests in the St. Louis metro area.

5 On Your Side obtained the dash camera footage through a Sunshine Law request, which shows a white police officer shooting and killing Tillman, who was armed.

The video shows a Richmond Heights police officer running up parking structure steps with his gun drawn, looking for Tillman. Tillman turns the corner and comes face to face with the officer. The officer immediately fired several shots, and both men fell backward.

The officer fired a final shot while Tillman was on the ground. Tillman can be seen holding a gun, before dropping the weapon as the officer fired the final shot.

Moments later, other law enforcement officers arrive on scene.

5 On Your Side chose to blur the video as the shots are fired and the men fall to the ground due to the upsetting nature of the video. The video was released unedited.

The incident began when a uniformed security guard at the Galleria notified police a man inside the mall was potentially armed. The Galleria has a no firearms or illegal weapons policy.

Police say they ordered Tillman to drop his weapon several times, but Tillman defied their orders. It resulted in a foot chase followed by the shooting.

No charges were filed against the officer who fired the shots.

Tillman's family has questioned the police account of this story.

Richmond Heights police did not have body cameras at the time of the incident in August 2019. The department received body cameras in June 2020.