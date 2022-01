'This was meant to be a test message': MSHP accidentally sends Batman-themed emergency alert to phones

The alert warned people to look out for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT with a license plate "UKIDME".

ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri got an emergency alert Tuesday afternoon that told them to look out for a purple and green car coming out of Gotham City, Missouri.

The problem? There is no Gotham City, Missouri.

The emergency alert was meant to be a test that was sent inadvertently, a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said minutes after the incident. It is unclear how the test alert ended up being sent. The highway patrol said they were looking into why it went out.

The alert warned people to look out for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT with a license plate "UKIDME". That matches the description of the cars driven by the Joker's goons in Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" film starring Michael Keaton.

About 20 minutes after the initial alert was sent, the highway patrol sent another alert stating the first one was a test.

Shortly after the alert was sent, "Joker" was trending on Twitter, with many users making the connection.