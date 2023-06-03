'That's the power of it': Text helped save stranded boater after call wouldn't go through

"I am so proud of our dispatchers. They helped save that man's life," said Brad England.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning, a 23-year-old boater was all alone on the Meramec River in Crawford County and suddenly needed help.

"It was a flooded river and he capsized," said Brad England, the director of the Crawford County 911 Emergency Services.

Investigators said the man floated down the river a bit, clinging to a pile of logs.

He tried to call 911, but the call wouldn't go through.

"He texted help and he texted Sappington Bridge," said England.

Alert dispatchers Jonathan Sunderland and Kasey Conn zeroed in on the man's urgent text.

"Jonathan answered the text and handled that side of it while the other dispatcher sent out law enforcement and an ambulance because we didn't know what was going on just yet," England told 5 On Your Side.

The dispatchers didn't hesitate to send two rescue boats to the Sappington Bridge area south of Sullivan.

Crews from the Sullivan and Bourbon Fire Departments raced to the river and pulled the boater from the water just in time.

Paramedics treated him at the scene.

On Monday, the man was back at work.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend spoke with him on the telephone, hoping to get an interview with the man, but he declined.

The river rescue was a life saved by the Crawford County Emergency Services thanks to Text to 911.

"So, that's the power of it. You can get a burst signal out on a text; whereas, you can't get a cell phone signal. People who go out on the water should remember that when their cell phones fail. The dispatchers did everything perfectly," added Brad England.

A textbook water rescue thanks to two highly-trained dispatchers who now receive commendations for their actions.

"I am proud of them. They did a phenomenal job," said Brad England.

Kasey Conn has been a dispatcher at Crawford County 911 Emergency Services for 10 years.

Jonathan Sunderland's worked there for two-and-a-half years.

Right now, 35 counties in Missouri use Text to 911.