PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Did you know there’s an exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall just over an hour south of St. Louis?

The last slab of the widely unknown treasure was put in place this week and Saturday it’ll host hundreds of veterans from around our area.

One woman’s contribution to the ceremony will be on display and she hopes one little phrase will serve a much bigger purpose.

As the managing partner at Longhorn Steakhouse in O’Fallon, Missouri, Lindsey Curtit is always on the move.

“All the time, 24 hours a day. We’re always on call,” she said.

But no matter how busy she gets, she always makes time to say hello to veterans.

Curtit was raised to respect veterans. Her army father, Jerry, served in Vietnam. And Curtit remembers the stories of how her father and others were treated when they got home.

“He said the second he got off the bus he was spit on,” she said.

Curtis’s dedicated herself to honoring and serving veterans. So, when a co-worker told her about Saturday’s ceremony at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, she knew she wanted to be involved.

“What could I do?” she asked.

That question led her to design T-shirts with the Vietnam service ribbon and that little phrase, ‘thank you for your service.’

Saturday morning, 150 Vietnam veterans will hop on busses near St. Louis and be escorted to the new memorial wall in Perryville. They’ll be honored during a ceremony put together by the SSGT. Ron Bozikis Memorial Organization. All 150 veterans will be given one of Lindsey’s shirts.

Jerry Curtit passed away in 2015. He never got to see the memorial wall in Washington D.C. or the replica in Perryville. But Jessica will carry his memory there with her Saturday.

“He’s still here. And he’ll be proud,” she said.

Saturday’s ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Both the Veterans Memorial Fund and the Ron Bozikis Memorial Organization rely on donations to continue their work.

© 2018 KSDK