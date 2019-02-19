CITYWIDE CELEBRATIONS

Cottleville

This Cottleville tradition began eleven years ago when the Cottleville Firefighters Outreach had the first race and parade. Since then, it has grown to be the largest single-day event in St. Charles County.

The Shamrock Run: The run is a 7K race through Cottleville that starts at 8 a.m. in front of the Fire Truck at 1385 Motherhead. The winners from each division (Male, Female, Wheelchair) will be recognized and awarded with a commemorative fire helmet at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the finish line, which is behind Bemo’s in Cottleville. Until Feb. 28, registering costs $38. From March 1 until the day of the race, the price rises to $44. There will also be a 2-mile untimed fun run starting and ending in the same locations. All runners will receive a t-shirt and runners over 21 years old will receive refreshments at the finish. To register for the race, click here.

The Shamrock Parade: March 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. Starting at noon, the parade will run down Highway N from Warren Elementary to Francis Howell Central High School. Approximately 100 floats and walking groups will participate. Streets will reopen after the parade finishes around 2 p.m. Coolers, chairs and other portable items are allowed. Due to road closures for the day, there will be a shuttle system. For more information on parking, shuttles and times click here.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Downtown

Over 250,000 spectators regularly attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown, making it the largest event in downtown St. Louis. The theme for this years parade, the city’s 50th annual hosting, will be St. Louis Irish heritage.

The “Meet the Irish” Dinner: Friday, March 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day Parade Irish Dinner traditionally takes place the night before the parade at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark downtown. Cocktails and entertainment will start the formal evening before a variety of dignitaries from Ireland and the United States are introduced. The evening will end with Irish dancing. To buy tickets click here.

Run: Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9 a.m. This year marks the 41st annual parade run. Over 8,000 people participate in the run, making it one of the largest running events in the area. There is a 5-mile run and a 3K through the streets of downtown and midtown St. Louis. Runners who register by March 15 receive a bib number with a timing chip affixed, making them eligible for prizes. The cost to register from now until February 28 is $36. From March 1 through March 15 it will cost $40. Run-day registration costs $45. Runners can look forward to enjoying the Michelob ULTRA Runners’ Village at Kiener Plaza directly after the race. To register, click here.

Parade: Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. This year marks the 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Starting at noon, the parade will run through downtown, beginning at 20th and Market streets and heading east until it ends at Broadway and Clark. The parade is comprised of over 120 units, including marching bands, floats, clowns and massive cartoon-character balloons.

Dogtown

Parade: Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Ancient Order of the Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day parade will run from 11 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. The street festival immediately begins when the parade ends. Outside alcohol, backpacks, large bags and coolers will be prohibited. Security staff at entry/exit points will ask people to return these items to their cars or homes.

Festival: The festival with feature a variety of food, music and vendors. The Rusty Nail band will play from 1 to 5 p.m. on the main stage, which is located at Clayton and Wise. Food and drink vendors along the parade route include Pat Connolly's Tavern Hibernian Beer Booth and McDaniel’s. Over eight vendors will be selling Irish shirts, jewelry and more. Outdoor sales begin at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Indoor establishments will close at 8 p.m.

Traffic: Streets will remain closed for longer this year than in prior years. Street closures, no parking and event set-up will begin at 6 a.m. to prepare for the festival. Tamm from West Park to Manchester will be cleared from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will reopen when finished. From 6 to 10 p.m., the festival area will be cleared and will reopen to traffic when finished. Final equipment will be cleared on Monday. For more information click here.

Belleville

Run: The Lucky Leprechaun 5K starts at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children until February 26, then prices increase. T-shirts are guaranteed for those who sign up by Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. To register, click here.

Parade: The Ancient Order of the Hibernian’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. at 3rd and West Main. It will travel down Main Street past Charles Street.

Block party: The Belleville block party kicks off as soon as the parade route is cleared. It will be from noon until 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

PADDY PARTIES

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl: Starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, bar crawlers can go on an eight hour drinking venture. Tickets include cover at all featured venues, food and drink specials, a professional photographer, prizes and an after party. Host Crawl With Us will be updating the event information on their Facebook page.

Tigin Irish Pub: Just $5 can get you into Tigin’s all day long on Satuday, March 16. Tents will open at Tigin’s at 7 a.m. for ‘pints and pancakes,’ which will be served until 11 a.m. Live music starts at 2 p.m. and goes until close. The venue will only be letting in people ages 21 and up after 8 p.m. The same schedule will be repeated on St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday. Tigin’s is located at 333 Washington Avenue in St. Louis. For more information click here.